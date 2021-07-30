Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.85. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $78,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.