Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post sales of $770.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.00 million and the lowest is $767.30 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 737,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,435. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

