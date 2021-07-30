Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.