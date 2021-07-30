Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Semtech reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 249,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,601. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

