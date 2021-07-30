Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,167. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in StarTek by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in StarTek by 156.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

