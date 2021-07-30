Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. The Kroger posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 167,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

