Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post $61.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.23 million. ZIX posted sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $249.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $85,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 177,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

