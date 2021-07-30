Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.35). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

