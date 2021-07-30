Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($1.06). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

