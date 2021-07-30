Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 11,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,292. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

