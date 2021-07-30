Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $112.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.30 million and the lowest is $111.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $460.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of SPNS opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

