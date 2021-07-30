Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $373.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.12 million and the lowest is $344.70 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.03. 4,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $799.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.