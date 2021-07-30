Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Announce $2.49 EPS

Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $203.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $128.78 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.54.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

