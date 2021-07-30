Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$321.82

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$288.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$92.62. 678,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$94.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$71.78 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

