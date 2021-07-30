Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $279.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.87. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.