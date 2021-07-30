Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $279.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.87. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
