Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $36.18

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $834,000.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. 100,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

