Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $19.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 946,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $774.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

