Analyzing AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AptarGroup alerts:

88.4% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AptarGroup and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.13% 14.27% 6.52% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AptarGroup and Karat Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.93 billion 3.12 $214.04 million $3.64 38.20 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AptarGroup and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 4 4 0 2.50 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

AptarGroup presently has a consensus target price of $154.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Karat Packaging on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active packaging products. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.