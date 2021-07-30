Analyzing Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 2.04 $2.09 billion $1.25 18.53 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Anglo American and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 13.26%. Given Anglo American’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A -1,352.02% -135.83%

Summary

Anglo American beats Augusta Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

