Analyzing Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 10.06 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.73 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.16

Bluegreen Vacations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hang Lung Properties and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.