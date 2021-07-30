Analyzing Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Neogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.80 -$211.90 million $0.29 76.66 Neogen $468.46 million 10.06 $60.88 million $0.57 77.26

Neogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Neogen 13.00% 7.67% 7.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $24.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Neogen.

Summary

Neogen beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Corporate and eliminations segment refers to the corporate assets, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, current and deferred tax accounts, and overhead expenses not allocated to specific business segments. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

