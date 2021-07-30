Analyzing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -5.25% -32.83% -1.84% Pinduoduo -7.96% -13.24% -4.77%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Steel Connect and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 5 12 0 2.71

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $159.47, indicating a potential upside of 73.15%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and Pinduoduo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.16 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.51 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -100.11

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

