Anchor Protocol (ANC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.73 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $160.20 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00004381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,986,597 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

