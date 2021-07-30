Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Buys A$21,927.75 in Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) insider Andrew Shearer acquired 146,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,927.75 ($15,662.68).

The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Andromeda Metals Company Profile

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin project located to the south-east of Ceduna on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

