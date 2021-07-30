Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

