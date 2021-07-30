Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €81.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €81.30 ($95.65) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.56 ($79.48).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

