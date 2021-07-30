Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 89.9% in July

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,600 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

