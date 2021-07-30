Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.

NYSE AM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 3,587,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.