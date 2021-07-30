Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.
NYSE AM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 3,587,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
