AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $265.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

