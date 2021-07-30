Apella Capital LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $62.56. 69,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

