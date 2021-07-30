Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

