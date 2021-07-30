Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.58 during trading on Friday. 189,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

