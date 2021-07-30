Apella Capital LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $409,000.

Shares of XLSR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29.

