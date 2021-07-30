Apella Capital LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,049. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

