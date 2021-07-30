Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 299,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

