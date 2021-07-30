Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

