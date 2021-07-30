Apella Capital LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 141,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. 19,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,092. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.