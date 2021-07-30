Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

