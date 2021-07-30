Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $132.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $132.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

