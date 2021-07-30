Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $3,454.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $449.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.