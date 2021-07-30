AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Shares of ATR traded down $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. 842,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.