AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

