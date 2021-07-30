AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WEX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.39. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.57. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

