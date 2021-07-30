AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,702,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

