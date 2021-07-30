AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Saul Centers worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

