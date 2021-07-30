AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Weis Markets worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 177.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

