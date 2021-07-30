AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,413 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 57.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

NYSE:FND opened at $122.66 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

