Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arco Platform and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.43%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 2.30% 1.19% 0.58% ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 4.55 $3.26 million $0.06 488.33 ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 4.02 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Arco Platform beats ATA Creativity Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network consisted of 6,119 partner schools and 1,785,576 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

