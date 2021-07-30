Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

