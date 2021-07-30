Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by 41.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 801,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

